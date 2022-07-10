Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $78.68 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

