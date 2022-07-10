Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

