Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.