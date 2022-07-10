Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $524.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.66.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.