Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,550 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Tobam increased its position in Alamos Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 603,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 426.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 470,105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 84,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

