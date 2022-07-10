Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.90 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

