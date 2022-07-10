Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.17. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

