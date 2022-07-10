Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.54.

SBNY stock opened at $193.46 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day moving average is $273.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

