Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 541,363 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 19.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Capri by 13.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Capri by 8.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.