Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

CI opened at $279.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $281.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,705 shares of company stock valued at $32,597,278. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

