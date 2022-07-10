Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 596,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of BYD opened at $49.62 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

