Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.91.

Shares of DECK opened at $269.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

