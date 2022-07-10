Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QCOM opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.