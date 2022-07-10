Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after buying an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $395.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.65 and a 200-day moving average of $430.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

