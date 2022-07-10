Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.