Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.