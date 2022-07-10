Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,338 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 36,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.64.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

