Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

