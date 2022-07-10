Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 442,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.98 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

