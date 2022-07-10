Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,942 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $238,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281 in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

