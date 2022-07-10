China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.50

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 23443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.03 ($0.06).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £17.63 million and a PE ratio of -23.05.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

