Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $158,858.70 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,514.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

