Citigroup Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $118.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.24.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $74.96 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,733 shares of company stock worth $16,675,159. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

