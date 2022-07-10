Citigroup Trims Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Target Price to $28.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

