CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 40.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.