Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 14,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

