Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 14,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (COCSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.