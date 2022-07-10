Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY opened at $22.67 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,757 shares of company stock valued at $109,560 and have sold 5,769 shares valued at $129,358. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

