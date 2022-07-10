Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

