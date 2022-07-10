Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 991 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 298,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.