Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average is $211.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

