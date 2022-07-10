COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 5.8%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. 9,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 259,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.11.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

