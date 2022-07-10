Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

