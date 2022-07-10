Country Trust Bank Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,109 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

