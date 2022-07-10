Cowen Begins Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

CTIC stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $763.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $556,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,920 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

