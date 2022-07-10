Credit Suisse Group Trims Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Target Price to CHF 700

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LZAGY. Citigroup raised Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $771.75.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $86.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

