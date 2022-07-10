Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

CCI opened at $171.40 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.73.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

