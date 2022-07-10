Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stake Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.