Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after purchasing an additional 556,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,212.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 338,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.