Cwm LLC Buys 4,294 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.03 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

