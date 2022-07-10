Cwm LLC Has $361,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

