Cwm LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $156.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

