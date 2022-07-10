Cwm LLC Sells 131,752 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,752 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $93,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $550,852. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

