Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CYCC stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
