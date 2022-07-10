Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

