David Mountcastle Sells 19,280 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $592,474.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,325.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08.

On Tuesday, June 28th, David Mountcastle sold 32 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 571.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

