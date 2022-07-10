Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $342.00 at Cowen

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $418.11.

NYSE:DE opened at $304.64 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

