Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

