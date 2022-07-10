Detalus Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 82,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 83,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 535,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $73,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $563,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.01. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

