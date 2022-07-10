Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $178.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.36.

PEP opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 118,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

