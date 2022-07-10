Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

