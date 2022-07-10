Diligent Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 323,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.